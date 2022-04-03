Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. William Blair cut shares of Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Tilly’s by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tilly’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tilly’s by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tilly’s by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $9.12 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

