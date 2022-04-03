TokenPay Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TPAY)

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. TokenPay has a market cap of $765,746.52 and $62,346.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0347 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,449.39 or 1.00079571 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00069336 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00027675 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002349 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

