Tornado Cash Achieves Market Capitalization of $51.86 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $47.15 or 0.00101480 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $51.86 million and approximately $8.87 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00049735 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,501.80 or 0.07536670 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,459.56 or 0.99991497 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00054431 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

