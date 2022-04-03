TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.17). TPG Pace Tech Opportunities reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 228.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

Get TPG Pace Tech Opportunities alerts:

NRDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 221,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,764.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.10% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRDY opened at $5.17 on Friday. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $817.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile (Get Rating)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NRDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.