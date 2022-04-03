Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.53.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $154.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.32. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $142.53 and a 12-month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 45.58%.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

