Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.00.

TCL.A has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Transcontinental in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$24.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

TSE TCL.A opened at C$17.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.89. The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 12.43. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$17.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.