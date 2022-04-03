Trias Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (TRY)

Trias (TRY) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Trias coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Trias has traded flat against the US dollar. Trias has a market capitalization of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trias Profile

TRY is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . The official website for Trias is www.trias.one . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

