TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.07% of TriNet Group worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,651,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 4,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $99.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.57 and a 200 day moving average of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.43 and a one year high of $109.40.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.98.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $39,620.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $163,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,232 shares of company stock worth $4,591,086. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group Profile (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.