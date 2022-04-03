Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $606.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) to report sales of $606.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $598.63 million to $614.27 million. Trip.com Group reported sales of $628.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year sales of $3.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $6.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trip.com Group.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $1.06. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

TCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Macquarie upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $24.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.57 and a beta of 1.04. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $42.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trip.com Group (TCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.