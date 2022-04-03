Trollcoin Price Hits $0.0005 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (TROLL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Trollcoin has a market cap of $276,008.26 and approximately $486.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,441.00 or 0.99730721 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00070189 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00028035 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002308 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.