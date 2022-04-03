TRON Market Capitalization Reaches $7.40 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion and $874.75 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002579 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003474 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,684,011,352 coins and its circulating supply is 101,684,005,757 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

