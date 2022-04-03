TrueFlip (TFL) Reaches Market Cap of $3.60 Million

TrueFlip (TFL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One TrueFlip coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00038385 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00108968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrueFlip Coin Profile

TrueFlip (TFL) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

