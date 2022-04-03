Truist Financial Comments on RVL Pharmaceuticals plc’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:RVLP)

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RVL Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

RVLP opened at $1.72 on Friday. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $107.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.54.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.23% and a negative net margin of 138.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

