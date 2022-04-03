TurtleCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $81,833.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $81,833.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 109.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 542.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000070 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 74.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 428.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 112,420,609,065 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.