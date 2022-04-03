UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Stock Position Decreased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGIGet Rating) by 95.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 440,127 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in UGI by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

UGI (NYSE:UGIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

About UGI (Get Rating)

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

