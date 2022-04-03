Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $388.22 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.77 and a twelve month high of $422.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.