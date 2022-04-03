UMA Achieves Market Cap of $544.34 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. UMA has a market cap of $544.34 million and $76.82 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UMA has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One UMA coin can currently be bought for $8.28 or 0.00017919 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00038385 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00108968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 106,614,825 coins and its circulating supply is 65,732,173 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

