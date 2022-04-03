Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Price Hits $0.0503 on Top Exchanges

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market cap of $12.57 million and $108,194.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00049746 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,495.01 or 0.07580521 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,985.24 or 0.99739884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00048051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

