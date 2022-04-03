Unifty (NIF) Price Tops $10.62 on Exchanges

Unifty (NIF) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Unifty coin can now be bought for about $10.62 or 0.00023153 BTC on popular exchanges. Unifty has a market capitalization of $18.46 million and $297,142.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unifty has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00049728 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,481.32 or 0.07586608 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,040.51 or 1.00332878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00048169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

