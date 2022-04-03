United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

UMC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.01. United Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $12.68.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 83.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

