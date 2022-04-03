United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.69.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $354.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.59 and a 12 month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.