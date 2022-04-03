UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Raised by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,376 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $83,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,421,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $512.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,344,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $482.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $360.55 and a 12 month high of $521.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $486.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.32.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.43.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

