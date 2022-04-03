Unslashed Finance (USF) Trading 16.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Unslashed Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $18,452.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00049779 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,480.09 or 0.07495423 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,485.16 or 1.00119952 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00046968 BTC.

Unslashed Finance Profile

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,097,846 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Unslashed Finance Coin Trading

