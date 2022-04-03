UpBots Price Tops $0.0147 (UBXT)

UpBots (UBXT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One UpBots coin can now be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. UpBots has a market cap of $6.16 million and approximately $92,344.00 worth of UpBots was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UpBots has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00038775 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00108183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About UpBots

UBXT is a coin. UpBots’ total supply is 499,730,120 coins and its circulating supply is 418,466,516 coins. The official website for UpBots is upbots.com . UpBots’ official Twitter account is @UpBotscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UpBots is medium.com/upbotscom

According to CryptoCompare, “Upbots is an all-in-one platform that brings together crypto trading tools and strategies that are generally stand-alone services. It provides a 360° trading experience where users simply choose what best suits their profile. “

UpBots Coin Trading

