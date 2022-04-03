Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,909 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Urban Edge Properties worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UE stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 24.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.94.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

