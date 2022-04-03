UREEQA Market Cap Tops $2.14 Million (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $3,938.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UREEQA has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00049893 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,501.83 or 0.07520073 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,572.02 or 1.00012097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00054878 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

