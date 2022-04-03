US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,972 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of US Foods worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in US Foods by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in US Foods by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 72.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.45.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers purchased 14,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

