USDJ Tops One Day Trading Volume of $910,216.00 (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. USDJ has a market cap of $14.84 million and approximately $910,216.00 worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDJ has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

