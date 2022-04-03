USDK (USDK) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

USDK (USDK) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, USDK has traded up 0% against the US dollar. USDK has a total market cap of $28.60 million and $83.10 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00050032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.48 or 0.07524482 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,208.17 or 0.99984154 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00046636 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

