Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,297.1% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,317,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,325,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,151,000 after purchasing an additional 416,628 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,547,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,143,000 after purchasing an additional 755,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,050,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,561,000 after purchasing an additional 730,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,757,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,646,000 after purchasing an additional 103,205 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of PAVE stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.39.
