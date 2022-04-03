Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at $164,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Wayfair by 61.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at $221,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Wayfair by 11.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 4.2% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 52,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $846,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total transaction of $662,997.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,822 shares of company stock worth $2,131,777 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Loop Capital cut shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.25.

Shares of W opened at $111.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.04. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $343.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.10 and a beta of 2.90.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

