Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.31 Million Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 399.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,437 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC opened at $73.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.11 and a 200-day moving average of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $194.99.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.43.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

