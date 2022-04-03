Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,326 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 8.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,725,000 after buying an additional 392,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the third quarter worth approximately $22,127,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 332.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 521,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 401,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SPWR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $21.41 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average is $22.57.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

