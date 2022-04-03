Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.70 Million Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 17.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,916,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $47.76 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.48.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.23%.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

