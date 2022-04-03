Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.71 Million Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,556 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.09% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 55,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITM stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $52.33.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

