Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.76 Million Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,533 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Allegheny Technologies worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 4,909.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 166,931 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,855,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,559,000 after acquiring an additional 446,454 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $28.45.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

