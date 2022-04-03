Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,501 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 52.2% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $78,663.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.43. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PTON. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

