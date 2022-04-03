Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 379,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.60% of Vertex Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTNR. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VTNR opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $14.32.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 91.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VTNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

