Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases Shares of 310,982 UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 310,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.31% of UWM as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its holdings in UWM by 11.4% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 24.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 12.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 28.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UWM alerts:

UWMC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush upgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

In related news, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $30,251.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $28,786.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,867 shares of company stock valued at $94,708 in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $4.49 on Friday. UWM Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). UWM had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Equities research analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. UWM’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

About UWM (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.