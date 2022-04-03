VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Position Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 66,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,220 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,660,000. Finally, Surience Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,001,000.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.76. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $40.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

