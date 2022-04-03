Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Purchased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,916,000 after buying an additional 5,826,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,094,000 after buying an additional 1,450,111 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 581,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,501,000 after buying an additional 289,033 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 856,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,865,000 after buying an additional 251,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 646,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,415,000 after buying an additional 234,958 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.13. The stock had a trading volume of 497,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,919. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.24 and a 1 year high of $75.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day moving average is $71.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

