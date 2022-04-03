Velas (VLX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.78 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Velas has a market cap of $524.65 million and approximately $8.78 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002560 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003470 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,282,654,073 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

