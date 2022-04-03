Venus Price Up 27.9% This Week (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Venus has a total market cap of $160.25 million and $44.43 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can now be purchased for $13.17 or 0.00028427 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,298.58 or 0.99955549 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00070725 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002421 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00010455 BTC.

About Venus

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

