Venus Tops One Day Volume of $25.45 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Venus has a total market cap of $151.82 million and $25.45 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Venus has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for about $12.47 or 0.00027063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,106.93 or 1.00027041 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00069320 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002361 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00010347 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

