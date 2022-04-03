Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Get Verastem alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. Verastem has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $266.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,468.09% and a negative return on equity of 74.56%. Analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verastem (Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.