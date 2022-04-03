Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Posts Earnings Results

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 439.86% and a negative return on equity of 281.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

Shares of VERB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,474,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,187. The stock has a market cap of $58.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. Verb Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Verb Technology alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERB. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 33,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.