Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 46,315 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $194,012,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 38,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $52.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

