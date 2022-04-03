Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Lifted by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,376 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,846,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,826,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,313,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,891 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,351,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,585,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,550,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,345 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,817 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

VZ opened at $52.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.