Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $600.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vesuvius from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut shares of Vesuvius from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 650 ($8.51) to GBX 600 ($7.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of CKSNF stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. Vesuvius has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $7.60.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

