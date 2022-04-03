Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $600.00.

Several brokerages have commented on CKSNF. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 650 ($8.51) to GBX 600 ($7.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vesuvius from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Vesuvius from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CKSNF opened at $4.75 on Friday. Vesuvius has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.